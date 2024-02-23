Servotech Power Systems bags order worth Rs 102 crore

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Electric vehicles charger maker Servotech Power Systems on Friday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 102 crore for providing around 1,500 DC fast chargers.

The order was received from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

It is valued at Rs 102 crore and involves two charger variants of 60 kW and 120 kW, the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, Servotech Power Systems has bagged an order for nearly 1,500 DC fast EV chargers from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and other EV charger OEMs.

The order secured by HPCL involves Servotech's manufacturing, supplying and installing DC EV chargers nationwide, prioritising deployment at HPCL's retail outlets.

Additionally, Servotech will manufacture and supply the rest of the chargers to EV charger OEMs. PTI KKS SHW