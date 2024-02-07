Servotech Power Systems in pact with Adani TotalEnergies for EV chargers supply

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Electric vehicles charging solution provider Servotech Power Systems has inked an annual rate contract with Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility for supply of EV chargers.

Servotech Power Systems will be responsible for manufacturing, supplying and installing AC EV chargers at different airports and other said locations, playing a key role in driving widespread EV charging solutions, vital for advancing decarbonized mobility, a company statement said.

The project will be executed in phases and the supply of the first phase of EV chargers has already started, the company stated.

This initiative is poised to significantly contribute to India's 2030 decarbonization objectives, propelled by the growing inclination towards EVs and the establishment of a robust EV charging network, it added.

Servotech said that it expects this contract to pave the way for large EV charger orders this year, it added.

This contract aims to establish user-friendly e-mobility hubs, streamlining transactions, enhancing availability, facilitating discovery, and simplifying navigation for EV users.

Sarika Bhatia, Director at Servotech Power Systems, said, "Our partnership with Adani Total Energies underscores our joint dedication to leading India's E-Mobility transformation. Together, we are paving the way for an extensive nationwide energy corridor for on-the-go EV charging, a pivotal move towards reinforcing India's e-mobility vision." PTI KKS MR MR