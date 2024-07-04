Servotech Power Systems inaugurates Delhi's first grid-connected solar-powered EV charging carport

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Electric vehicle charging and solar solutions provider Servotech Power Systems on Thursday said it has inaugurated Delhi's first grid-connected solar-powered EV charging carport.

This Solar-Powered EV Charging Carport, established as a pilot project at the Hauz Khas Village parking station, marks a significant milestone in sustainable energy and electric vehicle infrastructure, a statement said.

Servotech has manufactured, designed, and commissioned the solar panels and EV chargers used to establish the carport. Additionally, Servotech has been responsible for designing and implementing the overall infrastructure for the carport.

This initiative is a collaboration between the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) and the Bundesverband Solarwirtschaft e.V (BSW), in cooperation with BSES and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). PTI KKS HVA