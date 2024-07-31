Servotech Power Systems Q1 PAT at Rs 4.48 cr

New Delhi: Servotech Power Systems Ltd on Wednesday reported 9 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 4.48 crore for June quarter FY25 on account of higher revenues.

It had clocked Rs 4.10 crore profit after tax (PAT) during April-June FY24, the company said in a statement.

Total revenues increased to Rs 112.44 crore from Rs 79.81 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

On a standalone basis, the company registered a PAT of Rs 4.74 crore, 18 per cent higher as against Rs 4.04 crore in April-June period of last financial year.

Revenues rose 43 per cent to Rs 97.75 crore from Rs 68.39 crore in Q1 FY24.

"We got outstanding results in Q1FY25. We are also expanding our sales and marketing efforts. We are excited about the future of our company. With the Safiabad plant set to become fully operational soon, we will be able to significantly increase our production capacity to meet the growing demand of our products," Founder and Managing Director Raman Bhatia said.

NSE-listed Servotech Power Systems is a leading manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) chargers, solar solutions, and power-backup solutions.