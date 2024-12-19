Servotech Power Systems rebrands as Servotech Renewable Power System

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Solar energy solutions provider and electric vehicle (EV) charger maker Servotech Power Systems Ltd on Thursday announced its rebranding to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd.

The company has a long history in power conditioning products and this strategic decision reflects the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge renewable energy solutions and aligns perfectly with its core vision: "Produce Green to Live Green", it said in a statement.

Originally focused on power conditioning products, Servotech has evolved over the past decade, progressively dedicating its resources and expertise to the renewable energy sector.

This evolution has seen the company become a prominent manufacturer of solar products and EV chargers.

Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd Founder & Managing Director Raman Bhatia said in the statement, "This rebranding... clearly communicates our unwavering commitment to driving the adoption of clean energy solutions and reflects our complete dedication to a sustainable future." PTI KKS TRB