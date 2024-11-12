Servotech Power Systems secures 2 MW on-grid solar project from UP govt

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Servotech Power Systems Ltd (SPSL) on Tuesday announced that it has secured a 2 MW on-grid solar project from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The project has been awarded by Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), the company said in a statement.

The company will be responsible for designing, supplying, installation testing and commissioning of 2 MW on-grid solar power plants, it said.

Further, it will provide warranty maintenance for the next five years for on-grid solar PV installations done at 67 various strategic locations in the state.

"By leveraging our expertise and innovative solutions, we aim to empower Uttar Pradesh with clean, reliable and affordable solar energy," Sarika Bhatia, Director at Servotech Power Systems Ltd, said.

Servotech Power Systems develops tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions. PTI ABI KKS ABI SHW