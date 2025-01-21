Servotech Renewable Power System Q3 net profit rises to Rs 8 cr

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Servotech Renewable Power System on Tuesday reported a manifold rise in its consolidated net profit to nearly Rs 8 crore in the December quarter, pushed by higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 1.11 crore during the October-December period of 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total revenue rose over four-fold to Rs 216.83 crore from Rs 52.20 crore a year ago.

Expenses too jumped to Rs 204 crore against Rs 50.34 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

Servotech Renewable Power System is a leader in tech-enabled EV charging and solar solutions. PTI ABI ABI SHW