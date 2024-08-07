Servotech secures order for 1.2 MW solar energy storage and grid connected systems

New Delhi: Servotech Power Systems on Wednesday said that it has secured a total of 1.2 MW order worth about Rs 10.20 crore for the deployment of solar energy storage and grid-connected systems.

The order has been secured from the Rural Development Department of Uttar Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), a company statement said.

Servotech will be responsible for installing multiple 75kW solar-based energy storage systems, designed to provide reliable and uninterrupted power supply across the state.

Additionally, the company will also be designing, manufacturing, supplying, erecting, testing and commissioning 20 kW and 40 kW grid-connected solar power systems, contributing to the state’s renewable energy goals.

Sarika Bhatia, Director, Servotech Power Systems said, "We are delighted to partner with the Rural Development Department and UPNEDA in their endeavours to enhance energy access and sustainability in Uttar Pradesh." The company has previously worked with UPNEDA, where it commissioned and maintained off-grid solar plants of various capacities throughout Uttar Pradesh.