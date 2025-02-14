Set up enterprise development centres to promote MSMEs in Uttarakhand: Study

Dehradun, Feb 14 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government should establish Enterprise Development Centres (EDCs) to facilitate development of entrepreneurs in the MSME sector in the state, a study by MSME Export Promotion Council said.

Nearly 25 per cent of over 58,000 registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Uttarakhand are struggling for survival with the jobs of people employed in these units under threat, the study said.

It suggested establishing EDCs to facilitate development of entrepreneurs into full-fledged, self-sustaining enterprises and provide technical know-how, managerial skill, filling up the knowledge gap to deal with the situation.

MSME clusters at present are inadequately equipped in areas such as tool rooms, innovation centres, testing facilities etc, therefore these clusters should be encouraged to collaborate with companies having innovation infrastructure, MSME EPC Chairman D S Rawat said.

Rawat was earlier the secretary general of ASSOCHAM.

Since MSMEs lack expertise in product development, technology adoption and marketing strategy, he recommended building networks of development service providers that can provide customized solutions in the areas of technology, product development and marketing techniques, and use of technology to get timely affordable finance.

He further said the information is based on the report of the Centre for Monitoring of Indian Economy (CMIE) as on January 1, 2025.

With a view to boosting tourism traffic in the state and enrich the quality and content of tourism products, the study stressed the need to develop and promote attractive package tours with the help of private sector tour operators and travel agencies.

"The tourism industry for Uttarakhand is extremely important and has tremendous potential to stimulate the economic growth of the state. Therefore, the state government should develop tourism infrastructure and maintain tourist destinations, airports, railway stations, etc. This will benefit small businesses in tourist areas from the influx of tourists," Rawat said.

Referring to agriculture, the study said, making the agri sector sustainable in hills is a huge challenge. Majority of the people have migrated to metro cities. Moreover, wild animals have become uncontrollable and are harming not only agriculture but human lives.

Therefore, the state government must implement its declared policy of "Uttarakhand Organic", Rawat said.

However, he lamented that so far no concrete measures have been taken either to promote organic farming or horticulture in the state.

In the absence of private investment flowing in to generate jobs for the local people, the MSME EPC suggested engaging expert associations to provide training to farmers, educate them on seeds, certification and marketing nationally and internationally.

The study said Uttarakhand has attracted an investment of Rs 33,737 crore in new projects during 2023-24 in government as well as private sector and majorly in infrastructure (highways) as against the new projects in 2022-23 of Rs 11,818 crore.

While the investment projects completed during this period were of Rs 2,837 crore, the projects outstanding were of Rs 2,83,528 crore and the projects under implementation were of Rs 1,59,987 crore, said Rawat. PTI ALM ANU ANU