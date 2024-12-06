Setco begins exports of auto parts to US market

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Gujarat-based automotive component maker Setco on Friday said it has commenced exporting flywheels and covers manufactured by its subsidiary Lava Cast to the US market, and it plans to scale up exports of these parts going forward.

The shipment includes flywheels tailored for leading auto and auto ancillary players in the USA as well as covers designed for aftermarket distributors and remanufacturers, Setco Automotive said.

This consignment represents a significant milestone in the company's export journey, as the it looks to capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality automotive components in international markets, Setco said.

"The competitive edge of our Lava Cast products, coupled with the higher margins offered by export markets, positions us strongly for sustained growth. We firmly believe the worst is behind us," said Harish Sheth, Chairman and MD, Setco Automotive Ltd.

As the company expands it presence in both domestic and international markets, he said, "we remain committed to delivering superior quality and innovative solutions to our customers worldwide". PTI IAS HVA