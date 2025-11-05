Seven in 10 GCC leaders based in Hyderabad, Bengaluru: Report

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) Leadership roles in Global Capability Centres (GCCs) remain heavily concentrated in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which together account for nearly 70 per cent of such positions in India, a report said on Wednesday.

Quess Corp's 'India's GCC- IT Talent Trends 2025: New Entrants Shaping India's Capability Evolution' report has revealed that leadership density continues to be concentrated across Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which together account for seven in 10 GCC leadership roles.

Hyderabad recorded the highest requisition growth at 42 per cent year-on-year, attracting a competitive premium of 6-8 per cent, it stated.

Bengaluru remains the largest talent anchor pool, commanding a cost index 8-10 per cent above the market average, it added.

Chennai has emerged as the preferred location for finance, risk and control-oriented work, reporting retention levels of around 94 per cent, the highest among tier I cities.

Pune is building strength in analytics and quality assurance, while Tier 2 cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad and Indore function as secondary rings activated only after hub stability, added the report.

Quess Corp's 'India New GCC Talent Trends 2025 : From Capacity to Capability' is based on secondary research.

The report further found that there is an acute skill scarcity in emerging areas of technology.

Roles in generative AI and LLM engineering show an estimated 50 per cent gap, while FinOps, Zero Trust security, Kubernetes, and Terraform skills each record shortages between 38 per cent and 45 per cent, it said.

The Median time to fill critical positions now ranges from 90 to 120 days, with offer-to-join ratios hovering between 68-72 per cent.

This scarcity is most visible in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, resulting in slower project execution rather than outright unfilled roles.

"India's GCC landscape has moved from capacity building to capability creation. Nearly half of new mandates now span AI, data, platform, cloud, and cybersecurity, as enterprises fund measurable outcomes, not headcount.

Hyderabad and Bengaluru anchor leadership and design, while tier II cities evolve as execution hubs once stability and governance are proven.

Time-to-fill and offer-to-join ratios are now core design metrics, reflecting a sharper focus on efficiency," Kapil Joshi, CEO of IT Staffing, Quess Corp, added. PTI SM MR