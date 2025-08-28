SFC Environmental Tech files IPO papers

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Wastewater treatment solution provider SFC Environmental Technologies has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company's proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.23 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Proceeds from a fresh issuance worth Rs 47.46 crore will be utilised for payment of debt and Rs 69.67 crore for working capital requirements.

As per the draft papers filed on Monday, the Mumbai-based company may consider raising Rs 30 crore in a pre-IPO placement round. If this is undertaken, the fresh issue size will be reduced accordingly.

Incorporated in 2005, SFC Environmental Technologies offers proprietary technology for wastewater treatment and C-Tech, which is an advanced technology for treating sewage and effluents.

As of March 31, 2025, the company had two integrated SWT (Solid waste treatment) facilities in Goa for waste management on a public-private partnership with a combined capacity of 425 tonnes per day. Also, the company operates an agro-based biogas plant in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, which converts biomass into biogas, which is then used to generate electricity and supply to the grid.

The company's customer list includes SMC Infrastructures, Rajkamal Builders Infrastructure, Ramky Infrastructure, EMS and Enviro Infra Engineers.

At the March-end 2025, the company's order book for wastewater treatment was at Rs 460 crore, and Rs 100.6 crore for sewage waste treatment.

IIFL Capital Services, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers of the offer.