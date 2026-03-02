SFO Technologies raises Rs 750 cr from Trident Growth Partners, Amicus Capital among others

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Kochi-based electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider SFO Technologies on Monday said it has raised over Rs 750 crore in a funding round led by Trident Growth Partners (TGP) and Amicus Capital Partners.

The funding round also saw participation from other investors, including Anicut Continuum Equity Fund and HDFC AMC Select AIF FOF-1, the company said in a statement.

"They are addressing a critical need for high-complexity manufacturing with a scalable, quality-driven model and an unwavering focus on engineering excellence. Alongside capital, TGP will serve as a long-term partner to SFO Technologies, supporting the company with providing strategic inputs, establishing best practices on governance, as well as access to its ecosystem of operating advisors and founders," said Rajesh Ramaiah, Managing Partner, Trident Growth Partners.

SFO Technologies, the flagship company of the NeST Group, plans to deploy the fresh capital to significantly expand its manufacturing capacity over the next two years, pursue backward integration through components manufacturing, and strengthen its global footprint.

The company, which operates 24 manufacturing units across Kochi, Bengaluru, and Pune, focuses on high-complexity, low-volume, mission-critical products. It serves clients across sectors such as aerospace, medical, energy, transportation, and communication.

This marks the third investment for Trident Growth Partners from its Rs 2,000 crore maiden fund.

Incorporated in 1990, SFO has evolved from a traditional EMS provider to offering "ODM Plus" solutions, incorporating proprietary intellectual property and advanced capabilities in AI, IoT, and cloud computing.