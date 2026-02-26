Shadowfax sets up Rs 50-cr automated sortation facility in Delhi-NCR

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) On-demand third-party logistics platform Shadowfax on Thursday said its largest automated sortation facility, set up at an investment of Rs 50 crore in the National Capital Region, is now fully functional.

The 2.1 lakh sq ft facility is equipped with an automated sorter capable of processing 48,000 shipments per hour, a benchmark that ranks among the highest in the Indian logistics industry, with a peak capacity of 1-million shipments per day.

The sorting centre with up to 80 direct linehaul routes, which bypass intermediate hubs, serves as the nodal point for the company's dedicated same-day and next-day delivery vertical, Shadowfax Prime, it said.

"Network ownership is the bedrock of long-term operating leverage in the express business. Investing in OneNCR is a significant step toward building sort centres that will give us a competitive advantage from both speed and cost standpoints," said Abhishek Bansal, Chairman, Managing Director, CEO at Shadowfax.

The facility operates on a high-efficiency single-touch model. By enabling 80 per cent of shipments to be directly manifested for last-mile delivery at the origin, the company said it will be able to significantly reduce handling errors and transit times. PTI IAS MR