Shadowy side of shining Surat: City records 1,866 suicides in 3 years; cops launch helplines

Surat, Apr 22 (PTI) As many as 1,866 suicide cases were reported in Surat city in the last three years, with domestic disputes emerging as the biggest reason for people taking the extreme step followed by chronic illness and financial distress, police said on Tuesday.

Alarmed by the rising number of suicides in the Gujarat's diamond hub, police have launched two dedicated helplines to provide emotional support besides counselling to people in distress and prevent them from taking their own lives.

"A committee formed around three months ago under two DCPs to suggest steps to prevent suicides carried out a study of 1,866 suicide cases that were reported in the city in the last three years (2022 to 2024). The committee listed various reasons that drove people to take the extreme step," said Surat Commissioner of Police Anupam Singh Gahlaut.

The study revealed that a majority of these individuals -- 490 or 26 per cent of total suicides -- killed themselves due to domestic disputes. Chronic illness accounted for 452 cases or 24 per cent, emerging as the second biggest reason for suicide, he said.

The study further highlighted that financial distress and debts, problems in love relations, depression, academic or career failure and job loss were among other main reasons that drove people to commit suicide, noted the IPS officer.

To prevent the increasing number of suicides, the police launched three helpline numbers, which will be operational 24 hours from Tuesday, with two policemen and a counsellor in attendance, he informed.

A distressed person or those looking to prevent suicide can dial 100 (regular number for police assistance) or use two other helpline numbers launched for the purpose: 8128369100 and 8128308100, he said.

The detailed break-up of suicides was based on First Information Reports (FIRs), suicide note, family statements, phone logs and health-related aspects of victims, officials said.

The study showed as many as 355 individuals (19 per cent) who committed suicidal self-harming acts were driven by financial distress and debts, with usury and monetary pressure being the main reasons.

The survey linked 228 suicide cases (12.2 per cent) to depression, 200 (11 per cent) to academic or career failure, failure in exams or getting jobs, and 104 (5.6 per cent) to stress in romantic relationships.

In addition, 37 people (2 per cent) killed themselves after becoming a victim of cyber fraud or blackmailing, it showed.

The survey revealed a majority of the suicide cases were reported in areas with the highest concentration of factory workers. Surat is the country's largest hub for diamond polishing and cutting work and is also a major textile centre, with lakhs of workers employed in these two sectors.

As many as 496 suicides were reported in the Zone-1 area of the city which has a concentration of diamond workers. Also, 175 such cases were reported in Limbayat, 171 in Kapodara, 103 in Varachha, and 152 in the Sarthana area, according to the study.

People feeling depressed, hopeless or having suicidal thoughts can immediately reach out on the helpline numbers for support, Police Commissioner Gahlaut said.

"Two new helpline numbers along with 100 launched for the purpose will have two policemen and a counsellor attending to the calls round the clock. We request all those who feel their friends, relatives or acquaintances need help can contact any of these numbers. Even those who feel like being driven to suicide should contact us for help," he said.