Shah hails Cabinet nod to Arunachal power project, semi conductor units in 3 states, Lucknow metro

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday congratulated the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the Union Cabinet's approval of a 700 MW power project in the state saying it will accelerate the Northeast's development, unlocking new opportunities for growth and prosperity.

He also hailed the approval of four new semiconductor units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab.

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved an investment of Rs 8146.21 crore for the construction of the 700 MW Tato-II hydro-electric project in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The estimated completion period for the project is 72 months.

"Congratulations to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the approval of the 700 MW Tato-II Hydro Electric Project worth ₹8,146.21 crore by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji at Union Cabinet today. This project will harness the vast hydroelectric potential of the state and accelerate the region's development, unlocking new opportunities for growth and prosperity," Shah wrote on X.

On the approval of the new semiconductor units, he said India is gaining Atmanirbharta in semiconductor manufacturing.

"Congratulations to our sisters and brothers in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab on the approval of four new semiconductor units by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji at the Union Cabinet today. These units will lay the foundation for India to emerge as the global technology capital while creating massive employment opportunities for our youth," he said in another post.

The four semiconductor projects will see a total investment of Rs 4,594 crore.

On the approval of the Lucknow Metro Phase-1B, Shah said this 11.165-km-long metro line, to be built at a cost of Rs 5,801 crore, is a significant initiative of the government to promote connectivity in every corner of the country.

"It will facilitate travel for the residents of Lucknow and also boost industry, trade, and employment," he said. PTI ACB ZMN