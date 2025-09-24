Shah hails cabinet's decisions; Rs 69,725-Cr package for shipbuilding, road, rail projects in Bihar

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the Union Cabinet's decisions, including approving a Rs 69,725-crore package to revitalise India's shipbuilding and reduce dependence on foreign ships, and said it will heavylift the country's vision of global leadership in trade and commerce.

Shah also hailed the cabinet's approval of a productivity-linked bonus for 10.91 lakh railway employees at a cost of Rs 1,865.68 crore, saying the employees will be able to celebrate upcoming festivals with even greater joy and enthusiasm along with their family members.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

"A big day for India's maritime sector. The Rs 69,725 crore boost to shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem approved by Modi Ji today will heavylift India's vision of global leadership in trade and commerce. The initiative will also create plenty of job opportunities for our youth," Shah said in a series of posts, both in English and Hindi, on X.

The cabinet's decision is expected to revitalise India's shipbuilding and reduce dependence on foreign ships as part of the government's plan to regain the country's maritime power, he said.

On the cabinet's approval of the "CapacityBuildingand Human Resource Development (CBHRD)" of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the home minister said Modi's vision to build India as a research hub is turning into reality.

"The Capacity Building and Human Resource Development scheme approved by the Union Cabinet today will bring multiple activities under one umbrella and grant our research scholars the flexibility," he said.

The scheme was approved with a total outlay of Rs 2,277.397 crore for the period of the 15th Finance Commission Cycle -- 2021-22 to 2025-26.

On the bonus to railway employees, Shah said, "During the festival days, the Modi government has given a big gift to railway employees and their families." Commenting on the road and railway projects approved by the cabinet, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader pointed out that the Centre has gifted Bihar Rs 6,014.31 crore related to roads and railways.

He said Bihar, which was deprived of basic facilities like railways and roads for decades by the RJD-Congress regimes when these parties were in power at the Centre and the state, is being beautified by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to make it a "Developed Bihar".

"The Cabinet has approved works such as the expansion of highways and the doubling of railway lines in Bihar, which will enable Bihar to march speedily on the path of development. Employment and industrial development in the state will also gain new momentum," Shah said.

The cabinet gave its nod to the doubling of the 104-km Bakhtiyarpur-Rajgir-Tilaiya single railway line section in poll-bound Bihar with a total cost of about Rs 2,192 crore. The project will cover four districts and increase the existing network of the Indian Railways by about 104 km.

The cabinet also approved the construction of the four-lane Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of 78.942 km on National Highway-139W in Bihar on the hybrid-annuity mode at an estimated cost of Rs 3,822.31 crore. PTI ACB RC