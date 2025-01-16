Shah inaugurates 'Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme' at 7 airports

Ahmedabad, Jan 16 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated the 'Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme' (FTI- TTP) at Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin and Ahmedabad airports.

The FTI-TTP is a significant step to provide world-class immigration facilities to travellers, making international travel seamless and secure, an official release said.

"Shah launched this programme at an event held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The initiative is currently running at Indira Gandhi International Airport after it was launched there in June last year. Now, it is being introduced in seven other airports, including Ahmedabad. In all, the government plans to start this programme at 21 major airports in the first phase," it said.

"Initially, this facility has been launched free of cost for Indian citizens and OCI cardholders. The FTI-TTP has been implemented through an online portal ' https://ftittp.mha.gov.in'. To enrol in this programme, applicants need to complete online registration by filling in their details and uploading the required documents on the portal," the release said.

The biometric data of registered applicants will be captured either at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or while passing through the airport, it said.

"Registered travellers will be required to scan their airline-issued boarding pass at the e-gate, followed by scanning their passport. At both the arrival and departure points, the passenger's biometrics will be authenticated at the e-gates. Once this authentication is successful, the e-gate will automatically open, and immigration clearance will be deemed granted," the release informed. PTI PJT PD BNM