Shah launches Bharat Taxi platform in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat; to roll out across India in 3 years

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched Bharat Taxi, the country's first co-operative-run ride-hailing platform, which will start services in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat initially and pan-India in the next three years.

Bharat Taxi platform, which has been established by India's top eight co-operative organistions including dairy major Amul, will enhance drivers' income significantly, besides giving them ownership, the minister highlighted.

Addressing an event after launching the service, Shah said the rival ride-hailing platforms have reduced commission and are offering many other incentives, including free rides to customers, seeing the success of Bharat Taxi during the pilot operation.

However, Shah emphasised that Bharat Taxi is giving ownership to drivers, which no other ride-hailing platform can offer.

"From today, Bharat Taxi has been commercially launched in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. Within three years, the service will be expanded to all states. Nobody should have any doubt about this," he said.

"You will be the driver, and you will be the owner of Bharat Taxi platform," Shah told the gathering. Around 800-1,000 drivers attended the event held at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

He said the profit will be shared with drivers associated with Bharat Taxi.

Shah said the platform would keep Rs 20 out of every Rs 100 earned, and Rs 80 would go to the drivers' bank accounts. Even the ownership of Rs 20 would be with the drivers.

Customers can hail cars, three-wheelers and two-wheelers through the platform.

Bharat Taxi operates on a zero-commission and surge-free pricing model with direct profit distribution among drivers. This positions the platform as an indigenous alternative to foreign investment-based ride-hailing platforms.

The ride-hailing service market in the country is currently dominated by a handful of players, like Uber, Ola and Rapido.

"Within three years, Bharat Taxi is going to become a very major means of welfare for our taxi drivers across the country, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Dwarka to Kamakhya," Shah said.

After this mobility platform, the minister said the co-operatives would enter into new businesses in the coming years.

IFFCO-TOKIO General Insurance Company will provide personal accident and health insurance coverage to drivers associated with Bharat Taxi.

Bharat Taxi platform will be run by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, which was registered on June 6, 2025, under the Multi state Cooperative Societies Act, 2002 and jointly promoted by NCDC, IFFCO, GCMMF (AMUL), KRIBHCO, NAFED, NABARD, NDDB and NCEL.

Sahakar Taxi Cooperative aims at establishing a sustainable and democratic taxi service which will be owned and operated by drivers. It seeks to provide affordable, safe and efficient service for the public while ensuring fair income, social security and dignified livelihood for drivers through collective ownership and cooperative principles.

The platform began pilot operations on December 2 in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat.

According to the cooperation ministry, Bharat Taxi has emerged as the world's first and largest cooperative-based ride-hailing platform, and the world's largest driver-owned mobility platform.

Since its pilot launch, over 3 lakh drivers have joined the platform. Over 10,000 rides have been completed daily in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat.

Around Rs 10 crore has been distributed directly to drivers so far. The platform prioritises social security for drivers - called 'Sarathis'- through health insurance, accident insurance, retirement savings and a dedicated support system.

Support centres operate at seven locations in Delhi.