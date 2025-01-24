Shah questions Pawar role in promoting cooperative sector, lists steps taken by Modi govt

Malegaon/Mumbai, Jan 24 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday questioned the contribution of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in promoting the cooperative sector when he was the Union agriculture minister, and listed works done for the key segment by the Modi government.

Addressing two events during his Maharashtra visit, Shah asserted BJP-led governments at the Centre and the western state will make the cooperative sector standout and shine, just like the importance enjoyed by the ancient city of Kashi (Varanasi) in India's spiritual history.

"I want to ask you Pawarsaheb... you were the agriculture minister for 10 years and the cooperation department was under your jurisdiction. Tell the people of Maharashtra, what you have done for the cooperative movement in the state, sugar mills, tax, farmers, cooperative sector. Did you resolve the tax issues or form model bylaws regarding tax?' he asked.

"Becoming a leader by marketing is not enough... you need to work on the ground," said the BJP stalwart in a sharp attack on the veteran politician, who is a key figure in the opposition INDIA bloc.

Shah made the comments while addressing a meeting of the cooperative sector at Malegaon in north Maharashtra's Nashik district. At another event in Mumbai in the evening, the Union minister again attacked Pawar, but without taking his name.

After the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office, and set up a separate cooperation ministry in 2021, the sector witnessed a slew of positive changes, Shah said at the Malegaon programme.

"Modi set up the cooperation ministry, drafted ethanol policy for sugar mills, resolved their income tax issues and brought model by-laws for taxation," Shah opined.

He noted that agriculture turns into a profitable business when science becomes a part of the cooperative sector.

The Union minister, who also holds the home portfolio, pointed out that to emphasise on the importance of science, PM Modi has included 'Jai Vigyan' to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's famous slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' (hailing soldiers and farmers).

He said a separate entity, Bharat Cooperative Organics Ltd (officially named National Cooperative Organics Ltd), has been set up under his ministry for packaging and marketing of organic farm products.

Shah said there are 1.18 lakh members in the sector and his government had resolved several pending issues of the cooperation department.

"Tax worth Rs 46,000 crore of sugar mills has been reduced. New godowns have been set up, loans have been disbursed, steps have been taken for ethanol blending," he opined.

Ethanol, a byproduct of sugarcane processing, can be mixed with petrol, cutting down on fossil fuel consumption and reducing harmful carbon emissions.

Speaking in Mumbai later, Shah said "some leaders in Maharashtra used the cooperative sector for their benefit, but never helped it," in an apparent dig at Pawar, who was the agriculture minister in the Congress-led UPA government (2004-2014).

He was addressing an event of the Union Cooperation Ministry and the Maharashtra government's cooperation department in the metropolis.

The Ministry of Cooperation, created by the Modi government in July 2021, is responsible for providing a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement.

In Mumbai, Shah addressed the inaugural function of International Year of Cooperatives 2025. He also inaugurated the corporate office of the National Urban Cooperative Finance and Development Corporation (NUCFDC).

The Union minister said the inauguration of the umbrella organisation for cooperative banks, the NUCFDC, will provide multidimensional benefits to the urban cooperative sector.

"In the next three years, all our scheduled cooperative banks will be equipped with services equivalent to those offered by national and private banks, which will significantly expand the scope of their services," he emphasised.

Along with this, the focus will also be on better utilisation of resources, improving banking processes, and unifying the accounting systems of cooperative banks, Shah maintained.

Shah said PM Modi recently inaugurated the International Year of Cooperatives 2025 and his ministry has outlined a 12-month programme to celebrate the occasion.

"India will celebrate the Year of Cooperatives in a way that will significantly advance the cooperative movement across. Efforts will be made to expand the sector, bring transparency within it, strengthen institutions, increase the reach of cooperatives to new areas," he added.

By December 31, 2025, when the UN International Year of Cooperatives concludes, the growth of India's cooperative movement will be both symmetric and inclusive, and the goal of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" (prosperity via cooperation) will be largely achieved, the Union minister observed.

The cooperative sector will play a significant role in achieving the two major goals set by PM Modi -- becoming the third-largest economic power and transforming into a fully developed nation by 2047, he noted.

Shah highlighted the training programme for the 10,000 M-PACS (Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies) formed under the new bylaws marks a new beginning for the sector.

In the upcoming budget session, the Centre will announce the establishment of a national cooperative university that will focus on producing skilled professionals for various sectors, he said.

During his day-long visit to Maharashtra, Shah also offered prayers at Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik district.