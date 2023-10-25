Shah to launch logo, website of seed cooperative body BBSSL on Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will launch a logo, website and brochure of newly established Bharatiya Beej Sahakari Samiti Ltd (BBSSL) in the national capital on Thursday.

Advertisment

The minister will also distribute membership certificates to BBSSL members at the 'National Symposium on Production of Improved and Traditional Seeds through Cooperative Sector', an official statement said.

At the symposium, the objectives of BBSSL, importance of seed production through Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS) and role of seeds in productivity and nutrition of crops, along with role of cooperative societies in upliftment of small and marginal farmers, will be discussed, it said.

BBSSL will act as an umbrella organisation for advanced and traditional seed research and production along with processing and marketing through the cooperative sector.

Advertisment

It will provide assistance to cooperatives across the country in demand-based seed production, development of infrastructure for storage, processing and packaging of seeds, logistics support, quality enhancement and standardisation, requisite certification and marketing of the seeds produced.

BBSSL will also assist the cooperative societies in multiplication and conservation of traditional seeds of various crops and varieties.

According to the ministry, BBSSL will increase agricultural production, create more employment opportunities in the agriculture and cooperative sector, reduce dependence on imported seeds, boost rural economy, promote 'Make in India' and pave the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The one-day symposium will begin with a presentation by officials of the Ministry of Cooperation on 54 new initiatives taken in the last 27 months to strengthen the cooperative sector. About 2,000 participants are expected to participate. PTI LUX SHW