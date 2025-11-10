Shailesh Chandra named as OICA President

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) has appointed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra as its new President, effective November 1, 2025.

Chandra, President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), replaces John Bozzella, President and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation (USA).

"As the global automotive industry transitions towards sustainable mobility and pursuits 'Net Zero', in alignment with the visions of governments worldwide, the role of OICA becomes increasingly critical - to acknowledge the diversity of every region, as we collectively strive to make our vehicles more aspirational, safer, and environmentally friendly," Chandra stated.

OICA, founded in 1919, is the worldwide federation representing the national associations of motor vehicle manufacturers.

Hildegard Müller, President of the Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA), has been named as Vice President of the organisation.