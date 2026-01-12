Shakti Pumps bags new orders worth Rs 600 cr under PM-KUSUM scheme

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Shakti Pumps has secured new orders worth Rs 600 crore under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The orders were received from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd to supply, install, and commission 16,780 standalone off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems.

The total amount of the letter of award is Rs 600.58 crore excluding GST, as per a statement.

Launched in 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aims to add 34,800 MW solar capacity by March 2026. PTI ABI ABI TRB TRB