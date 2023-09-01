Shakti Pumps gets Rs 350-crore work order under PM-KUSUM scheme

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Water pump company Shakti Pumps on Friday said it bagged a Rs 350-crore order under the PM-KUSUM scheme as part of which over 7,700 pumps will be installed throughout Haryana.

The order has been bagged from the Green Energy Development Agency in Haryana, the company said in a statement.

"Shakti Pumps clinched a substantial work order valued at Rs 350 crore from the Green Energy Development Agency (HAREDA) in Haryana. The work order falls under the prestigious KUSUM Scheme-3," it said.

Shakti Pumps Chairman Dinesh Patidar said the initiative empowers farmers to conserve water and electricity through solar energy utilisation while enhancing agricultural productivity via micro-irrigation techniques.

Under the order, the company will install over 7,700 pumps throughout Haryana.

Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) was aimed at adding solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022 with total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges to the implementing agencies.

In February, the Centre extended PM-KUSUM scheme till March 2026 as its implementation was significantly affected due to the pandemic.

The scheme consists of three components — Component A is for installation of 10,000 MW of solar capacity by installing small power plants of capacity up to 2 MW and Component B to install 20 lakh standalone solar-powered agriculture pumps.

Component C is for solarisation of 15 lakh grid-connected agriculture pumps. PTI ABI TRB TRB