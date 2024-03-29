Shakti Pumps raises Rs 200 crore through QIP

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Shakti Pumps (India) on Friday said that it has raised an amount of Rs 200 crore through qualified institutional placement route.

Advertisment

The Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue garnered significant interest from qualified domestic institutional investors and was fully subscribed by two large Mutual Funds - LIC Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund, the solar pumps manufacturer said in a statement.

"Shakti Pumps (India) announces closure of Rs 200 crore QIP. With this fundraise, our balance sheet is placed well and will give us the opportunity to improve our market presence and consistently deliver strong results in the times ahead," the company's Chairman Dinesh Patidar said.

As on December 31, the company had an order book of Rs 2,050 crore to be executed in the next two years, he said.

Advertisment

The solar pump industry has huge opportunities ahead as the government's PM-KUSUM scheme aims to install lakhs of solar pumps across the country, Patidar said.

Launched in 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) aimed at adding solar capacity of 30,800 MW by 2022 with total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore, including service charges to the implementing agencies.

In February, the Centre extended PM-KUSUM scheme till March 2026 as its implementation was significantly affected due to the pandemic. PTI ABI DR