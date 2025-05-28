Shankar Mahadevan-composed song on road safety to be released in 22 languages: Gadkari

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) A song on road safety composed by Shankar Mahadevan will be released in 22 languages to reach out to the masses and create awareness on the safety on roads, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Speaking during Yatra Kavach road safety event here, the Road Transport and Highways Minister called for creating awareness about road safety by circulating the song on social media platforms.

Gadkari also urged people to wear seat belts in the car.

Speaking during the event, Utkarsh India Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Bansal said, "Road safety infrastructure plays a vital role in reducing accidents, saving lives. An intelligent infrastructure can go a long way to minimise accidents and their impact, thereby enhancing higher safety and efficiency." The minister had earlier said that every year India sees 4,80,000 accidents, which lead to 1,88,000 deaths of people aged between 18 and 45 years. India is losing three per cent of its GDP due to around five lakh road accidents annually in the country.

Gadkari had said that despite the government's continuous efforts to reduce deaths in road accidents, the casualties have been on the rise as people neither have respect nor fear of the law.