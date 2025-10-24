Shanthi Gears clocks Q2 profit after tax at Rs 21.51 cr

Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) Industrial gearing solutions company Shanthi Gears Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Rs 21.51 crore for the July-September 2025 quarter, the company said.

The Tamil Nadu-based company had earned a profit after tax of Rs 25.63 crore during the corresponding quarter of last financial year.

For the six month period ending September 30, 2025, the profit after tax stood at Rs 44.20 crore, as against Rs 47.29 crore registered in the year ago period.

The total income for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, stood at Rs 137.85 crore, as compared to Rs 158.45 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of last financial year, Shanthi Gears Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd said in a company statement on Friday.

For the April-September 2025 period, the total income was at Rs 276.51 crore as against Rs 300.66 crore registered in the same period of the last financial year.

During the July-September 2025 quarter, the company received orders worth Rs 138 crore, it said.

With this, the total unexecuted order book as on September 30, 2025 was at Rs 254 crore, the statement added. PTI VIJ VIJ KH