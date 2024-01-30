Shanthi Gears Ltd records Q3 PAT at Rs 17.43 cr

Chennai, Jan 30 (PTI) Gear and gear products manufacturer Shanthi Gears Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Rs 17.43 crore, for the October-December 2023 quarter, the company said on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu based firm had registered a profit after tax at Rs 17.54 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year.

The profit after tax for the nine-month period ending December 31, 2023 grew to Rs 56.57 crore, from Rs 47.58 crore registered year ago, Shanthi Gears Ltd, a subsidiary of Tube Investments of India Ltd said in a statement.

Total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 129.15 crore, from Rs 117.69 crore registered in the same period of last financial year. For the nine month period ended December 31, 2023 the total income stood at Rs 393.95 crore as against Rs 330.71 crore registered during the same period of last year.

In a statement, the company said it secure orders for Rs 142 crore with a 19 per cent growth over Q3 of last year.

Focus on cost optimization and lower invested capital enabled improvement in Return on invested Capital to 53 per cent during the quarter under review.

The Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share (face value of Re1 per share) for the financial year. PTI VIJ ROH