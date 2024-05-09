Shanthi Gears Ltd reports Q4 PAT at Rs 25.68 cr

Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Shanthi Gears Ltd has recorded a profit after tax of Rs 25.68 crore, for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, the Tamil Nadu-based company said on Thursday.

The gear and gear products manufacturer had clocked a profit after tax of Rs 19.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year. For the financial year ending March 31, 2024 the profit after tax surged to Rs 82.25 crore, as compared to Rs 67.05 crore registered a year ago.

Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 163.16 crore, from Rs 126.18 crore registered in the same period of previous year. For the year ending March 31, 2024 the total income stood at Rs 557.11 crore as against Rs 456.89 crore registered in the same period of last year.

In a statement, the Murugappa Group company said, the Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share (200 per cent) for the financial year 2023-24. The total dividend including the interim dividend already paid is Rs 5 per share (500 per cent) for FY2023-24.

During the year, the company generated Free Cash Flow (FCF) of Rs 43.1 crore and registered a 10 per cent growth over previous year, the statement added. PTI VIJ ROH