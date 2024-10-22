Shanthi Gears reports Q2 PAT at Rs 25.63 cr

Chennai, Oct 22 (PTI) Gear manufacturer Shanthi Gears Ltd has reported a 21.9 per cent rise in its profit after tax for the July-September 2024 quarter at Rs 25.63 crore, the company said on Tuesday.

The Coimbatore-based company had registered a profit after tax of Rs 21.02 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

The profit after tax for the six month period ending September 30, 2024 went up to Rs 47.29 crore, as compared to Rs 39.14 crore reported in the same period of last year.

Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 158.45 crore, from Rs 139.36 crore registered during the same period of last year. For the six month period ending September 30, 2024, the total income touched Rs 300.66 crore as compared to Rs 264.80 crore registered in the same period of last year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the revenue during the quarter grew to Rs 155.1 crore, up by 15 per cent as compared to the same quarter of last year.

The company, during the quarter under review, achieved return on average invested capital of 60 per cent. Shanthi Gears generated free cash flow of Rs 4.2 crore during the July-September 2024 quarter and as on September 30, 2024 the unexecuted order book stood at Rs 317 crore. PTI VIJ ROH