Shanthi Gears reports Q4 PAT at Rs 22.46 cr

Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) Gear manufacturer Shanthi Gears Ltd has reported a profit after tax of Rs 22.46 crore for the January–March 2025 quarter, the company said on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu-based company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 25.68 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, profit after tax rose to Rs 96.03 crore, from Rs 82.25 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Total income during the January–March 2025 quarter stood at Rs 157.22 crore, compared to Rs 163.16 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year ending March 31, 2025, total income grew to Rs 619.28 crore from Rs 557.11 crore recorded in the previous year.

In a statement on Friday, the company, part of the diversified Murugappa Group, said it continues to focus on four key priorities: Revenue, Profitability, Return on Invested Capital, and Free Cash Flow.

Revenue for Q4 stood at Rs 153.02 crore, nearly flat compared to Rs 153.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Revenue for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, stood at Rs 604.6 crore, marking a 13 per cent growth over the previous year.

Return on Invested Capital for the financial year was 55 per cent, compared to 57 per cent in the previous financial year.

Shanthi Gears generated a Free Cash Flow of Rs 75.5 crore during the year, registering a 75 per cent growth over the previous year.

The open order book as of March 31, 2025, stood at Rs 239 crore, the company said.

The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share (200 per cent) for the financial year 2024–25. Including the interim dividend of Rs 3 already paid, the total dividend for FY2024–25 amounts to Rs 5 per share (500 per cent), the company said.