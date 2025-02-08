Shanti Educational Initiatives Q3 PAT jumps 10-fold on higher income

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) Ahmedabad-based education services provider Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) has reported a 10-fold jump in net profit for the October-December quarter on the back of a surge in total income.

The BSE-listed company reported more than five-fold jump in total income to Rs 20.94 crore for the third quarter of 2024-25 compared to Rs 4 crore in the year-ago period driven by all-round growth across its entities, the company said in a statement.

The company’s profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 1.95 crore in the December quarter of 2024-25 as against Rs 16.89 lakh in Q3FY24.

For the nine-month period, total income rose more than two-fold to Rs 43.24 crore against Rs 18.80 crore in 9MFY24. Net profit stood at Rs 7.5 crore in April-December FY25 compared to Rs 4.73 crore reported in 9MFY24, the statement said. PTI KKS MR