Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Fortis to bring healthcare services to 2 Gurugram housing projects

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) has partnered with Fortis Memorial Research Institute to provide healthcare services to residents of its two housing projects in Gurugram.

The Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) is a multi-super-speciality quaternary care hospital.

In a statement on Thursday, the SPRE said that the partnership has been formed with the FMRI to offer world-class healthcare services to the residents of its Gurugram projects - Joyville Gurugram, Sector 102, and The Dualis, Sector 46.

The SPRE will provide the required infrastructure and facilities, while the FMRI will be responsible for equipping, staffing, and managing medical centres.

These centres will provide residents and their families with high-quality primary healthcare and wellness programmes.

Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of SPRE and MD of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said, "We are committed to creating exceptional living spaces and homes that prioritise the well-being of our residents. Partnering with Fortis enables us to integrate world-class healthcare into our communities, ensuring that our residents enjoy not just comfort and convenience but also peace of mind for their well-being." The company said that residents would benefit from a wide range of complimentary and discounted medical services, including free vitals monitoring, first aid, dressings, injections, and fortnightly internal medicine consultations.

The initiative includes discounts on diagnostics, health check-up packages, and inpatient department (IPD) services at Fortis Gurugram.

Complimentary ambulance services will be available to deal with emergencies.

"Through this partnership with SPRE, we aim to bring the trusted care and clinical excellence of FMRI directly to residents' doorsteps. With our experienced team of doctors and nurses, we hope to make healthcare more accessible, convenient, and community-focused, supporting healthier lifestyles and timely intervention for residents," said Yashpal Singh Rawat, Facility Director of FMRI.

With a development potential of over 130 million square feet, SPRE has a presence in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata. PTI MJH DR DR