Sharat Industries Q3 consolidated profit rises 79 pc; revenue by 47pc

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Integrated aquaculture company Sharat Industries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit rose by 79.16 per cent during the quarter ending December 31, 2025, at Rs 4.73 crore compared to the same period of the previous year.
The company's net profit stood at Rs 2.64 crore during the corresponding period of 2024-25, Sharat Industries said in a statement.
Revenue from operations of the company rose by 47.18 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 142.54 crore compared to Rs 96.43 crore in the same period of the previous year..
The company’s executive director Sharat Reddy Sabbella said, “Our Q3 and nine-month performance underscores the resilience of our diversified business model. Despite global trade uncertainty during the quarter, continued expansion into new markets, deeper engagement with existing customers, and enhancements to our product portfolio helped sustain momentum.” PTI SM MR