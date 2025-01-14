Share of new & resale properties listed on Magicbricks platform almost equal in Dec quarter

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Share of new and resale properties listed on real estate classifieds platform Magicbricks was almost equal during the December 2024 quarter.

In a statement on Tuesday, Magicbricks said that during the October-December period of 2024, 50.9 per cent of listed properties across 13 major cities comprised new inventory, including builder floors, under-construction homes and independent houses.

The remaining 49.1 per cent represented resale properties owned by individuals.

Among 13 cities, new properties in Gurugram constituted 63.1 per cent of listings, indicating a notable rise in new supply.

In Ahmedabad, new properties contributed 43.1 per cent to the total listing on Magicbricks while resale units 56.9 per cent.

New properties in Bengaluru accounted for 58.9 per cent to the listing, while the same in Chennai stood at 59.4 per cent, Hyderabad 43.4 per cent, Kolkata 45.4 per cent, Mumbai 56.3 per cent, Navi Mumbai 39.3 per cent, Thane 35.54 per cent and Pune 53 per cent.

In the national capital region, the listing of new properties was only 29.3 per cent and Noida 34.7 per cent.

Greater Noida, however, had 52 per cent listing of new properties. PTI MJH SHW