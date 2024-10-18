Share Samadhan arm bags contract for Rs 1250-cr worth asset recovery

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Share Samadhan Ltd on Friday said its subsidiary, Nyaya Mitra Ltd, has bagged a contract for the recovery of contingent assets valued at Rs 1,240 crore.

Advertisment

Operated on a success-fee basis, the final fees for this claim engagement will be linked to the amount successfully recovered or the settlement ratio, the company, which provides services related to the recovery of unclaimed investments, money, and assets, said in a filing to BSE.

Nyaya Mitra has secured the contract for “litigation funding consulting on emerging claims, including damages valued at Rs 1,240 crore”, the filing said.

The contract underscores Nyaya Mitra’s commitment to facilitating corporate claims and supporting clients in complex cases to assert their legal rights, Share Samadhan CEO and Co-founder Vikash Jain said. PTI MR MR