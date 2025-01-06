ShareChat parent firm Mohalla loss narrows to Rs 1,897.63 in FY24

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Homegrown social media platform ShareChat's parent firm Mohalla Tech's consolidated loss narrowed to Rs 1,897.63 crore in FY2024, according to the company's financial report shared by Tofler.

The company posted a loss of Rs 5,143.42 crore in the financial year 2023 on a consolidated basis.

Its total income increased by about 4 per cent to Rs 747.08 crore in the financial year 2024 from Rs 718.75 crore in FY23.

On a standalone basis, Mohalla Tech's loss narrowed to Rs 1,763.65 crore in FY24 from Rs 4,064.31 crore in FY23.

Its standalone revenue from operations increased by about 33 per cent to Rs 718.1 crore in FY24 from Rs 540.21 crore in FY23.

The company's standalone expenses also dropped by about 46 per cent to Rs 2,511.69 crore from Rs 4,693.16 crore on a year-over-year basis. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL