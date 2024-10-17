Shareholders approve GE T&D India name change

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Shareholders of GE T&D India have approved a proposal to change the company's name to GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, an exchange filing said on Thursday.

The proposal was approved by the shareholders at the company's 68th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on September 4, 2024, the filing said.

"This is in continuation to...earlier intimation...about the proposal of change of name from GE T&D India to GE Vernova T&D India. The proposal was approved by the shareholders of the company at the AGM," it said.

An approval from the Registrar of Companies (ROC) has also been received in this regard on Wednesday.

GE Vernova T&D India is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. PTI ABI HVA