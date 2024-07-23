Shares of shrimp products makers in demand after Budget allocation

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Shares of producers and exporters of seafood products' firms ended higher on Tuesday after Finance Minister Nirmamala Sitharaman said the government will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Sitharaman said that the government has reduced the basic customs duty on shrimp to 5 per cent.

The stock of Zeal Aqua soared 9.75 per cent, Apex Frozen Foods rallied 3.07 per cent, Waterbase climbed 2.33 per cent, Coastal Corp went up by 2.28 per cent and Kings Infra Ventures ended 1.01 per cent higher on the BSE.

During intra-day trade, the stock of Zeal Aqua zoomed 9.98 per cent, Kings Infra Ventures shot up by 8.15 per cent, Coastal Corp climbed 7.55 per cent, Apex Frozen Foods jumped 7.51 per cent and Waterbase soared 6.89 per cent.

The government will bring a National Cooperation Policy for the overall development of the country, the finance minister said.

She said the Centre will promote digital public infrastructure for agriculture in partnership with states, while the Jan Samarth-based Kisan Credit Card scheme will be introduced in five states.

Also, the government will provide finance for shrimp farming and marketing, she added.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has extended the finance to shrimp production and marketing for the overall development of the industry. Direct beneficiaries to this announcement being Waterbase, Avanti Feeds, Apex Frozen Foods," T Manish, Research Analyst at SAMCO Securities, said. PTI SUM SUM SHW