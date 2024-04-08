SHARP appoints Sujai Karampuri as Chairman for India Business

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Japanese electronics firm SHARP on Monday said it has appointed Sujai Karampuri as the Chairman for its India business.

His appointment will be with retrospective effect from March 1, 2024. He will spearhead the display business and elevate SHARP's brand presence in India, and bring strategic partnerships in manufacturing and technology transfer of the company's engineering products, components and solutions, the company said in a statement.

"Karampuri will steer SHARP's endeavours to expand its footprint in India in display, promote brand business of its consumer electronics, while also focusing on developing strategic partnerships in manufacturing, technology transfer and development of smartphone components, camera modules, TV panels, precision engineering solutions, sensors and semiconductors," it said.

He has extensive leadership experience within the state government of Telangana, including roles as Director of Electronics and Semiconductor, CEO of T-Works, and Managing Director of Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation, the statement said.

"With the appointment of Karampuri as Chairman for SHARP in India, we believe we have renewed our commitment to India, as a long term strategic market for our extensive line of premier consumer products, as a committed partner in manufacturing and transfer of our core technologies to India...," SHARP CEO Robert Wu said.

It also reiterates the company's commitment to "serve our immediate strategic interest in India to help set up world-class display fab that comes with immense experience and track record of Sharp's leadership in core engineering and provenness", Wu added. PTI RKL SHW