SHARP Business Systems acquires NEC India's display biz

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Technology company SHARP Business Systems (India) on Tuesday said it has acquired the display business of NEC India.

SHARP Business did not disclose the value of the transaction.

The acquisition equips SHARP to serve both B2B and niche markets.

"By integrating NEC's world-class technologies with SHARP's innovative displays, we are exceptionally well-positioned to meet the growing demand for customized, high-performance display solutions. This merger not only enhances our product offerings but also strengthens our ability to provide unparalleled service and support to our clients," Osamu Narita, Managing Director of SHARP Business Systems (India) Private Limited, said in a statement.

SHARP said it aims to extend reach into tier-2 and tier-3 cities to tap on the growth coming in from India's smart city initiatives and growing sectors like e-commerce and healthcare.

"In the short term, SHARP aspires to be among the top five players in the Indian display solutions market by expanding its channel network and enhancing partner training," the statement said. PTI PRS HVA