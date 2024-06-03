Sharp rally in markets makes investors richer by Rs 12.48 lakh crore in morning trade

New Delhi: Investors' wealth jumped Rs 12.48 lakh crore in morning trade on Monday as the benchmark equity index Sensex hit its lifetime high after exit polls predicted a massive win for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,777.58 points or 3.75 per cent to hit a record peak of 76,738.89 in early trade.

Following the huge rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 12,48,952.68 crore to hit an all-time peak of Rs 4,24,61,833.82 crore (USD 5.10 trillion) during the morning trade.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a third straight term, with the BJP-led NDA expected to win a big majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

"The exit poll numbers are very strong for the incumbent government," Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research - Investment Services, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said.

Overall it's positive for the markets in short as well as long term. Also, the recent released good GDP growth data should provide support to existing positive momentum, he added.

India's economy grew by 8.2 per cent in the fiscal year that ended in March, cementing the country's position as the fastest-growing major economy in the world.

"The GDP numbers which came on Friday were better-than-expected with 8.2 per cent growth. This will provide fundamental support to the market," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

All the 30 Sensex companies were trading in the green. Power Grid, NTPC, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest gainers from the Sensex pack.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were quoting with gains while Shanghai traded lower.

US markets ended mostly higher on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,613.24 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.