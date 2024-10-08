Shashi Kumar Singh becomes President of All India Rubber Industries Association

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) on Tuesday said Shashi Kumar Singh has been elected as its President for the term 2024-25.

AIRIA, established in 1945, is an apex body for rubber industries in India. The association has unanimously elected the office bearers for the year 2024-25 in the Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024, in Mumbai.

As the Director of Osaka Rubber Pvt Ltd, Singh has been instrumental in transforming the company into one of the leading manufacturers of extruded rubber profiles and sealant tapes in India.

Anay Gupta has been elected as Sr Vice-President and K Ganesh as Vice President of the association.

The association has around 1,300 members. PTI MJH DR