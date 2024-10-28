Shashwat Sharma named MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel as telco announces top-level changes

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that Gopal Vittal is set to move into the role of Executive Vice Chairman on January 1, 2026, while Shashwat Sharma has been named the MD and CEO of the telco from the said date, as India's second-largest telecom firm announced top-level changes "as part of a structured succession process".

The announcement assumes significance as Vittal has helmed Bharti Airtel as Managing Director and CEO for the last 12 years.

"As part of a structured succession process, Gopal, in addition to being the Managing Director, is being appointed Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd. In this role, while continuing to lead the India business, he will take on broader telecom responsibilities across the group," Airtel said in a release that coincided with the company's September quarter earnings announcement.

Vittal will be appointed to the Board of Airtel Africa Plc as the Bharti nominee director to provide strategic guidance.

"In addition, he will be responsible for driving group synergies in select areas such as network strategy, digital and technology, procurement and talent. On January 1, 2026, Gopal will move into the role of Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd," the release added.

Sharma, currently chief operation officer, will be appointed MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel Ltd on January 1, 2026.

In preparation for this role, he is being appointed CEO-designate of the company. As the CEO-designate, Sharma will be responsible for the entire end-to-end consumer business. Vittal will be responsible for mentoring and grooming Sharma to take over as MD and CEO of Bharti Airtel.

Vittal will start to spend time between Delhi and Bengaluru, and will continue to travel extensively to ensure a structured transition and provide leadership and oversight across the group, including overseas operations.

Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal said Airtel has had a distinguished record of well thought out structured succession planning.

"I am extremely pleased with the succession and transition plan of leadership at Airtel and there could not have been a better time for Airtel to unveil the new arrangement where change and continuity will go hand in hand," Mittal said.

Mittal further said empowerment has been an article of faith with him that has resulted in a highly energised management delivering superior results.

"Airtel is one of the rare home-grown enterprises where the finest professionals combine entrepreneurial flair to bring to hundreds of millions of customers, the best technology and services in our industry," the telecom doyen further said.

Under Vittal's leadership, Airtel "built a winning portfolio of businesses across mobile, B2B, Home Broadband, DTH and digital services", according to the company.

"Even in mobile, an intensely competitive space, Airtel has seen its revenue market share grow from 30 per cent to 40 per cent," it further said.

The release noted that in addition to strong business performance, Airtel has built a resilient organisation, with best-in-class talent, world class digital capabilities, tech enablement and a strong set of values.

"Customer obsession and digital capabilities embedded in its talent pool secures its future. The capital markets acknowledge this with a five-fold increase in the market capitalisation of the company to well over USD 100 billion.

Rakesh Bharti Mittal, having served Airtel for nine years in his current term, will move on to the boards of Indus Towers Ltd and Bharti Hexacom Ltd. Rajan Bharti Mittal returns to Airtel to be the Bharti Board nominee with immediate effect, the release pointed out.

Amit Tripathi, currently Director Marketing and Customer Experience, will be appointed Director Market Operations, leading all circles and distribution strategy. Siddharth Sharma, currently CEO of DTH, will be appointed Director, Marketing, and CEO of Connected Homes.

Pushpinder Gujral, currently CEO of Upper North, will be appointed the CEO and Director for DTH. PTI MBI TRB