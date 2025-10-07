Shaurrya Teleservices aims to map digital connectivity quality of 10 mn sq ft real estate area

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Digital infrastructure services firm Shaurrya Teleservices expects to map the quality of telecom services in several real estate projects spread over 1 million square feet in a year, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has empanelled Shaurrya Teleservices as one of the country's initial 'Digital Connectivity Rating Agency' (DCRAs).

"We expect to map digital connectivity rating of around 10 million square feet of real estate comprising largely commercial complexes by the end of this fiscal year. Total addressable market as per our estimate is around 1 billion square feet as of now," Shaurrya Teleservices CEO Mahesh Choudhary said.

Trai has issued guidelines for assessing the quality of connectivity inside and around buildings.

The guidelines are expected to encourage real estate developers to provide access to the best connectivity options at their projects.

Choudhary said that real estate developers, mostly in commercial projects, from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Ahmedabad have shown high interest in getting ratings of their projects.

Shaurrya Teleservices plans to partner with leading developer associations such as CREDAI and NAREDCO to raise awareness about digital ratings, while showcasing case studies of early certified projects. PTI PRS MR