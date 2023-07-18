Sheela Foam shares end over 4 pc higher after Kurlon deal

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Shares of Sheela Foam Ltd, the maker of mattress brand Sleepwell, ended over 4 per cent higher on Tuesday after the company said it will acquire 94.66 per cent stake in Kurlon Enterprises for Rs 2,035 crore.

Advertisment

The stock zoomed 14.76 per cent to Rs 1,363.55 on the BSE during the day. Later, it trimmed most of the early gains and ended at Rs 1,236.05, up 4.04 per cent.

At the NSE, it soared 15.40 per cent to Rs 1,369.95 during the day. The stock ended with a jump of 4.22 per cent at Rs 1,237.25.

The market valuation of the company went higher by Rs 467.83 crore to Rs 12,059.60 crore.

Advertisment

The company also said it will acquire 35 per cent stake in online furniture firm House of Kieraya for Rs 300 crore.

The company's board at its meeting held on July 17, 2023, approved the acquisition of Kurlon Enterprise Ltd and House of Kieraya, Sheela Foam said in a regulatory filing.

"The company is acquiring 94.66 per cent of KEL's (Kurlon Enterprises Ltd ) share capital at an equity valuation of Rs 2,150 crore, subject to customary adjustments for net working capital, debt and surplus cash, if any," it said.

In a statement, the company said the cost of acquiring 94.66 per cent in KEL is around Rs 2,035 crore.

KEL deals mainly in the manufacturing and marketing of foam and coir-based home comfort products across the 'sit and sleep' categories like mattresses, furniture cushions, pillows and coverings. PTI SUM SUM ANU ANU