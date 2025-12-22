'Sheep, goats are ATM of the poor': Centre calls for research-driven push to unlock sector's potential

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Animal Husbandry and Dairying Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar on Monday described sheep and goats as the "ATM of the poor" and called for harnessing their untapped potential through robust research-driven interventions.

Addressing a symposium at ICAR-CSWRI in Rajasthan, Gangwar underscored the importance of these animals in rural livelihoods and stressed the need to strengthen the sector through research that reaches farmers directly.

He emphasised developing integrated value chains in the sheep sector, similar to those in dairy, according to an official statement.

On disease control, he said states must strengthen veterinary services, with the Centre supporting them through PPR vaccination programmes.

The secretary highlighted the need to enhance productivity in meat and wool and develop high-performing breeds, particularly in view of declining wool demand due to synthetic alternatives.

Dr Muthukumarasamy B, Joint Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), said the department is giving special emphasis to sheep breed improvement programmes under the National Livestock Mission (NLM).

Praveen Malik, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, emphasised the need to recognise resources and frame policies accordingly.