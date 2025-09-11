ShellKode signs multi-year pact with AWS

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) ShellKode has signed a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative AI and agentic AI in India.

The tie-up will focus on faster go-to-market and scaled deployments across sectors such as financial services, retail, logistics, and healthcare, according to a statement.

As an AWS Generative AI Competency Partner, ShellKode will leverage services like Amazon Bedrock and Bedrock Agents to deliver specialised AI agents and GenAI solutions, aiming to compress deployment timelines from months to weeks, the company said in a statement.

Under the SCA, ShellKode plans to publish select agents in the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace.

"Through this strategic collaboration with ShellKode, we help enterprises across India rapidly deploy specialised AI agents at scale - improving customer experiences, increasing operational efficiency, and unlocking new opportunities for growth," Praveen Sridhar, Head of Partner Business at AWS India and South Asia, said.