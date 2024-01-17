Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort appoints Saptarshi Biswas as GM

Chennai, Jan 17 (PTI) Hospitality service provider Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, Mahabalipuram has appointed Saptarshi Biswas as its General Manager with immediate effect.

Advertisment

Prior to taking up the new role, Biswas hailing from Kolkata, had been with The Westin Gurgaon as its Hotel Manager.

After joining Marriott International in 2014, he had served at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, The Westing Chennai Velachery, and The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace in his 19-year career, a press release here said on Wednesday.

"As I step into the role of General Manager at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, I am both honoured and excited to lead this magnificent resort into a new era of luxury and unparalleled guest experiences," Biswas said on his new responsibility.

"Together, with my team, we are committed to elevating every aspect of our guest's journey, ensuring that each visit is not just a stay, but a story worth remembering," he added. PTI VIJ SS