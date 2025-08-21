Shift CSR focus from urban areas to backward, remote districts: CM Fadnavis to corporates

Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday urged corporate and private sector entities to shift their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focus from urban centres to backward and remote districts.

He called for a joint effort with the government to bring about large-scale rural transformation in Maharashtra.

Chairing the 5th Governing Council meeting of Maharashtra Village Social Transformation Foundation (VSTF) here, Fadnavis said the initiative's next phase must be more inclusive, grassroots-driven, and result-oriented, involving both policy and implementation support from private players.

"CSR efforts should not be restricted to cities. We must work together to make a real difference in underdeveloped rural areas," Fadnavis said, stressing the need for institutional structures within villages to ensure long-term sustainability.

"Rural transformation is not just about implementing schemes but creating ownership, building capacities, and sustaining momentum," Fadnavis added.

The Chief Minister also noted that while the first phase of VSTF delivered positive results, development momentum slowed once field fellows exited villages. He emphasised creating village-based human resource mechanisms to maintain continuity.

A report on water conservation projects by STL Ltd was released by the chief minister, a statement from the CM's Office (CMO) said.

The virtual inauguration of a warehouse for a farmer-producer company in Latur was also conducted during the meeting, while MoUs were signed with Quality Council of India, STL Ltd, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation for initiatives such as quality management and green urban development, it added.

Tata Group Chairman Noel Tata, present at the meeting, said the group has earmarked 20-25 percent of its CSR funds for sustainable development in Vidarbha and other backward regions. The group is also supporting cancer care facilities in Chandrapur and aiding government hospitals in Amravati and Solapur.

JSW Group Chairperson Sangita Jindal announced plans to implement development initiatives in 50 villages in Gadchiroli, alongside upcoming CSR activities in Chandrapur and Alibag.

IDBI Bank MD Rakesh Sharma said the bank is running programmes in 104 villages across five districts, and aims to adopt one school per branch and one hospital per regional office for focused development support.

Highlighting the success of women-led entrepreneurship, CM Fadnavis said over 50 lakh women in Maharashtra have become 'Lakhpati Didis' in just two years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship programme.

Fadnavis also called for the expansion of 'Mission Maha Karmyogi' initiative, currently underway in Solapur and Dharashiv, across all districts to train local government officials and boost last-mile delivery of welfare schemes. PTI MR BNM